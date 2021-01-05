Julian Assange is free to return home, Australian PM says

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the head of Wikileaks can return once legal challenges have been dealt with

Julian Assange is “free to return home” to Australia once legal challenges against him are dealt with, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday, after a UK court denied a request to extradite the Wikileaks founder to the United States.

A British judge on Monday blocked the extradition request by the United States, where Assange was set to face criminal charges including breaking a spying law, saying his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.

U.S. justice department said it would continue to seek Assange’s extradition with prosecutors set to appeal the ruling to London’s High Court.

“Well, the justice system is making its way and we’re not a party to that. And like any Australian, they’re offered consular support and should, you know, the appeal fail, obviously he would be able to return to Australia like any other Australian,” Morrison told local radio station 2GB.

source Reuters

also read

Actress Tanya Roberts is still alive!