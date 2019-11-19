Julian Assange: Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks founder

Sweden has dropped its investigation into alleged rape by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecution, Eva-Marie Persson, said they had made the decision because the evidence has “weakened considerably” due to the long period of time since the events in question.

“I would like to emphasize that the injured party has submitted a credible and reliable version of events. Her statements have been coherent, extensive and detailed; however, my overall assessment is that the evidential situation has been weakened to such an extent that there is no longer any reason to continue the investigation,” she said.

The 48-year-old Australian has repeatedly denied the allegation against him, made in 2010.

Read more: The Independent