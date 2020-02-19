Julian Assange was allegedly offered pardon by Trump if he said Russia was not invloved in DNC leaks

Westminster Magistrate’s Court heard on 19 February that evidence will be submitted in the extradition case of Julian Assange pertaining to an alleged “pardon offer” made by US President Donald Trump to Julian Assange.

During what was the final administrative hearing before the main proceedings begin at Belmarsh Magistrate’s Court (sitting at Woolwich Crown Court), Edward Fitzgerald QC told the court that a witness statement by Julian Assange’s barrister Jennifer Robinson “simply deals with Mr. Rohrabacher going to Mr. Assange, on the instructions of president was offering a pardon if Mr. Assange would play ball and say the Russians had nothing to do with the DNC leaks.”

Julian Assange’s main extradition proceedings begin on 24 February. The WikiLeaks publisher faces 175 years in prison in the US for espionage charges relating to his role in publishing classified documents revealing war crimes committed by US-led forces in Iraq and Afghanistan.

source sputniknews.com