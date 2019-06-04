Jean-Claude Juncker: Prespa Agreement is a deal between states not governments

“The Prespa agreement was between two states and not between the two governments. Governments are institutions of the state”, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said commenting on the Agreement between Greece and North Macedonia.

Responding to a question during a joint Press Conference with North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev about whether he was concerned the Agreement between the neighbouring nations could be jeopardised if there was a change of government in Greece, the top EC politician noted the deal was mutually beneficial for both countries and their citizens.

Many analysts in Greece believe the controversial Prespa Agreement, which effectively conceded the “Macedonian” nationality to North Macedonia, was one of the main reasons the leftist party of SYRIZA suffered a heavy defeat in the recent European Parliament elections, with its support in the region of Macedonia plummeting.