Junker: Cyprus solution must be based on European values

European Commission President Jean Claude Junker has sent a letter to President Anastasiades saying a settlement of the Cyprus problem must be based on European principles.

“Because they afford the best prospects for lasting peace and prosperity for the two communities and the country, but also for stability in the region,” he also said in the letter released on Thursday.

“The EU provides a strong framework through which the historical bonds between the two communities must be strengthened further,” he added.

Juncker also reaffirmed the EU’s readiness to support Cyprus during the process.

A UN-brokered Conference on Cyprus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, aiming to reunite the divided island ended in deadlock earlier this month.

Source