Jussie Smollett’s charges dropped by prosecutors

Jussie Smollett’s charges of making a false police report in Chicago in January 2019 have been dropped by prosecutors. The Chicago Tribune’s Madeline Buckley reports that the state has asked the judge in the case to “nolle charges” against the “Empire” star. This means that Smollett will not be prosecuted.

Smollett will forego his $100,000 bond in the case and has agreed to perform community service. It had been reported that the prosecution case against Smollett was not solid. A $3,500 check paid to Ola and Abel Osundairo, which prosecutors said was a fee for orchestrating the attack, was actually for personal training.

Anne Kavanagh, a publicist for Smollett’s attorney, sent out a media alert on the morning of March 26 to say that there would be a “huge” development in the case, reports the Chicago Tribune. Smollett had said that in the early hours of January 29, he was beaten up in a racist and homophobic assault. The singer and actor said that his two assailants poured bleach on him and tied a noose around his neck. Smollett was later treated in a local hospital for superficial injuries. Smollett had said that the men yelled, “This is MAGA country,” a reference to President Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.

