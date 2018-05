Just in: 2 killed as Russian Su-30 jet crashes off Syrian coast (PHOTOS)

A Russian military jet has crashed off the coast of Syria’s Latakia, killing two pilot on board, Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed.

The pilots tried to save it.

The information so far indicate that a bird was sucked into one of the engines.

fall of a #Russian plane in the sea off the port city of #Jabla in #Syria pic.twitter.com/M9b2loCTMA — MOHAMMED GHORAB (@MGhorab3) May 3, 2018

Source: RT