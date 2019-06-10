Justin Bieber vs. Tom Cruise in cage fight!?

In an early contender for bizarre celebrity news story of the week, Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC-style cage fight.

Throwing down the gauntlet in a tweet, the 25-year-old singer said the Hollywood star would “never live it down” should he say no to the match.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Bieber, best known for hits including Sorry, What Do You Mean and Love Yourself, dared the 56-year-old Mission: Impossible actor to face him.

He wrote: “I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don’t take this fight your scared and you will never live it down [sic]. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

Bieber also included UFC president Dana White in the tweet, asking for help setting up the match.

Former two-weight champion McGregor responded: “If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

source: news.sky.com