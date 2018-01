Pop singer Justin Timberlake is a woodsman now, everyone! If the album art for his latest release, Man of the Woods (out February 2nd), didn’t tip you off immediately, the menu for yesterday’s launch party in New York City should do the trick.

The AP reports that partygoers enjoyed “ants coated in black garlic and rose oil, and grasshoppers,” among other bug and non-bug treats whipped up by chefs from Copenhagen’s culinary mecca, Noma.

source: foodrepublic.com