Juventus players in Mykonos relaxing! (video)

Juventus recently won the football title in Italy and three of the famous club’s players, along with an AC Milan footballer visited the Greek island of Mykonos to relax from a long and demanding season.

Newly-crowned champions Claudio Marchisio, Stefano Sturaro and Andrea Barzagli, as well as the former Juventine and current AC Milan player Marco Storari, can be seen enjoying the sun, the sea and the nightlife on the most cosmopolitan island of Greece with their companions.

Accompanying them was fashion designer Alessandro Martorana, a die-hard fan of Juve with his beloved Elena Barolo. Mykonos Live TV’s camera “sniffed out” the Champs relaxing at Psarrou beach.