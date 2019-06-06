K. Mitsotakis: How will the ND government support tourism development

“I was, am and will be a supporter of collective labour agreements”, he noted

The agreement between workers and business owners in tourism is a model for collective labour agreements and covers employees’ interests to a much better degree, New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, addressing the Greek Tourism Confederation’s (SETE) general assembly meeting, according to ANA.

“I was, am and will be a supporter of collective labour agreements,” he noted, adding that ND planned to reduce non-wage cost for employers by reducing contributions to the main pension to 15 pct from 20 pct, within four years.

Read more HERE