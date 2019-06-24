Kaka in Mykonos with hot partner (video)

Former Brazilian football star Kaka is enjoying the natural beauties of Greece with his stunning partner Carolina Dias.

The 37-year-old ex-footballer and his 23-year old model girlfriend were spotted on the island of Mykonos.

The couple was seen at Nammos at Psarrou and the two were very passionate and had no problem expressing their love.

They were very friendly with the people and Kaka even took some selfies with fans that recognised him.

