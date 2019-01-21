Kamala Harris announces candidacy for 2020 US Presidential elections

Kamala Harris, the California senator, and the state’s former attorney general has officially launched her presidential campaign for the 2020 US elections.

Harris is the daughter of immigrants from India and Jamaica. She launched her campaign for the White House on Monday – America’s Martin Luther King Jr Day holiday – in an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

“Let’s do this, together. Let’s claim our future. For ourselves, for our children, and for our country,” Harris , 54, said in a campaign video that was released to coincide with her appearance on the morning television show.