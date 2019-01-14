Kammenos removes Kountouras & Kokkalis from ANEL

Panos Kammenos, with a tweet for each of them, announced their removal from the party

Just after their statements in support from the government, Panos Kammenos removed Elena Kountoura and Vassilis Kokkalis from the parliamentary group of Independent Greeks (ANEL).

“Mrs Kountoura, with her official announcement, decided to exchange her vote and the name of Macedonia with the ministerial chair. As of now, I place her out of the parliamentary group of the Independent Greeks”, he wrote on his Twitter for the Minister of Tourism, while for Mr Kokkalis he stated that “although he is in the process of negotiating his vote on this National Issue from China, his intention to negotiate” is enough to be removed.