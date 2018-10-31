Kanye West breaks from politics – Says he was used

Kanye West says he’s been used by people to spread political messages and he’s now done with it.

Kanye just fired off a series of tweets apparently distancing himself from politics. He said, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

Kanye all but says the culprit is ultra-conservative Candace Owens. He said, “I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

Owens had said, “Blexit [black exit from Democratic Party] is a renaissance and I’m blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero — Kanye West.”

Ye went on to thank his family and community for “supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world.” He also expressed compassion for people seeking asylum and parents fighting to protect their children from violence and war.

And, he said he supports common-sense gun laws.

source: tmz.com