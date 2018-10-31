Kanye West disappoints Trump critics in follow-up comment about “Being Used”

West made clear that he wasn’t talking about Trump at all

On Tuesday, Kanye West thrilled ardent Trump critics by announcing that he was “distancing” himself from politics from here on out because it has become clear to him that he’s “been used to spread messages I don’t believe in.” The comment was framed as Kanye officially “breaking up” with the man he’s been incessantly ridiculed for championing.

But in follow-up comments to TMZ Tuesday, West made clear that he wasn’t talking about Trump at all.

“Kanye contacted us to make it clear he did not mention Donald Trump in his tweets, and he’s getting out of politics altogether,” TMZ reported. “As for being ‘used’ … he says he was specifically referencing Blexit, and that’s it.”

The comment follows a series of tweets prompted by a mini-scandal involving a “Blexit” campaign started by conservative personality Candace Owens which encourages African Americans to leave the Democratic Party.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in,” West wrote. “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative.”

West followed that tweet by underscoring that he had nothing to do with the Blexit campaign.

“I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine,” he wrote. “I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it.”

