Kanye West said rap is “the devil’s music,” his pastor claims (video)

His pastor was interviewed on a Christian channel

Kanye West came to the conclusion that rap is “the devil’s music,” according to his pastor.

According to Adam Tyson, West’s pastor from Placerita Bible Church in California, the superstar made the comments after feeling burdened by the sins that come with being famous.

“One time, he told me that he wasn’t going to rap,” Tyson said in an interview.

“I said, ‘Why not?’ He said, ‘That’s the devil’s music’. I said, ‘Hey, man. Rap is a genre. You can rap for God’.”