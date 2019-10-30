Kanye West’s rapping about Christianity should be celebrated not ridiculed

Kanye announced he has become a born-again Christian and this is the inspiration for his new gospel-influenced album and accompanying IMAX film, “Jesus Is King”

Everyone has an opinion on Kanye West. This is a man who has become as well known for his inflated ego as his songs. His music, which fellow rap artists have hailed as “genius”, has often veered away from gangster posturing in favour of more thoughtful observations on family, sexuality, religion, education, prejudice and wealth.

This month, Kanye announced he has become a born-again Christian and this is the inspiration for his new gospel-influenced album and accompanying IMAX film, Jesus Is King.

The projects arrived after months of West traveling the country with his Sunday Service tour, where he announced: “I’m not here for your entertainment. We are here to spread the gospel.” According to some reports, Kanye will no longer record secular music.

The invite-only events were described by his wife, Kim Kardashian West, as a “musical ministry” and featured faith-based re-workings of West’s repertoire. “There’s no praying, there’s no sermon. There’s no word,” Kim proudly told Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s just music and it’s just a feeling.”

