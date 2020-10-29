Kardashian sisters show off curves in Kim’s 40th birthday celebration (photo)

Many accused her of being insensitive to the situation

Undaunted, Kim Kardashian continues to inform her millions of friends on Instagram about her 40th birthday at a time when everyone is suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

In her latest photo, Kim is posing with her sisters Courtney and Khloe with the three Kardashian sisters wearing bikinis and showing off their curves.

“Girls only want sun,” he wrote in the caption of the photo.

Some on social media accused Kim Kardashian of an “unconscious” post that does not realise what is happening around her.

The Kardashian party reportedly cost $ 1 million without being any information on what exotic island they were on.