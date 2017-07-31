Kasoulides: Cyprus ready to discuss Varosha opening

The surprise move to open Varosha comes in the wake of the failed peace talks in Crans-Montana

Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides says Cyprus is ready to discuss the opening of the fenced off area of Famagusta, known as Varosha, under UN aegis as a confidence building measure (CBM), to enable its lawful inhabitants to return to their homes.

A new Turkish plan will see the opening of the fenced off city of Famagusta to its expelled Greek Cypriot inhabitants but under Turkish Cypriot authority.

The four-point plan discussed between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci earlier last revolved around Famagusta, the Maronite community, the ‘Compensation Committee’ and the ‘embargo’.

Another decision to allow Maronites to return to their villages is a dress rehearsal for the opening of the fenced-off city of Varosha, according to Turkish daily Milliyet.

“A paper the government is drafting on the matter can convince the international community that any such unilateral move cannot be considered a CBM, in that the paper is based on numerous resolutions” said Kasoulides.

“Ankara’s plan B includes abandoning the UN parameters, namely relinquishing the basis of a solution as this is provided for in resolution 1251, and instead discussing a solution of two states or a confederal solution.”

The surprise move to open Varosha comes in the wake of the failed peace talks in Crans-Montana.

The matter will be discussed by the exiting UN Special Envoy to Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, who will arrive on the island on Thursday for a final round of discussions with the Cypriot leaders.

