Kate Hudson’ Son Ryder, 14, looks just like grandpa Kurt Russell on vacation in Greece

Family bonding at sea! Kate Hudson‘s family vacation in Greece continues, as the actress shared a sweet shot of her son Ryder and stepdad Kurt Russell twinning on a boat on Monday.

Russell, 67, and 14-year-old Ryder — Hudson’s son with her ex-husband, The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson — went shirtless and wrote matching black sunglasses as their hair flowed with the breeze and they stared off into the ocean.

Hudson’s younger son Bingham, 6, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, mom Goldie Hawn and brother Oliver were also along for the trip to the Greek island of Skiathos, where they all spent Father’s Day.

Over the weekend the pregnant Fabletics activewear founder, 39, went kayaking and enjoyed a relaxing day on Troulos Bay beach with her kids and musician Fujikawa.

💙 Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Kate Hudson (@katehudson) στις 18 Ιούν, 2018 στις 10:43 πμ PDT

The vacation serves as one of Hudson’s last getaways she Hudson welcomes her first daughter with Fujikawa later this summer.

“She was excited about traveling to Europe one last time before her baby girl arrives,” a source says of the Almost Famous star, adding that Hudson is due in August. “She and Danny are great. Kate is bubbly with excitement every time she talks about Danny and how they are having a family together. She is crazy about Danny.”

Hawn, 72, also appreciated getting off the grid — which the Oscar winner referred to as “OTG” in a shot she shared on Monday.

“Spending some good OTG time in Greece with @theoliverhudson and fam!” the Oscar winner captioned an Instagram photo of her oldest son, 41, wearing a Speedo with his name printed on the behind.

Source: yahoo