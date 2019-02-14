Kate Sullivan-Bramnick: Is she Miss “Perfect Booty”? (hot photos)

It is argued that this sexy fox has the “perfect booty”.

Her name is Kate Sullivan-Bramnick and as a fitness model, she is an Instagram fanatic.

And we are grateful for that!

But the question still stands: Does she really have the “perfect booty”?

Missing #Laguna like crazy 😭 This Florida heat might actually kill me…. #throwback If you could choose any place in the world to live, where would it be?

❤❤❤

Happy belated #humpday loves! And since I know you negative nancies out there are going to call me out for my stretch marks I’ll do it for you. YES I HAVE STRETCH MARKS. It makes me sad that people today still try and talk shit by putting women down who have them. Stretch marks are natural and BEAUTIFUL. I personally don’t see why some people try and put others down who have them….ladies- EMBRACE THAT SHIT. Think of them as #tigerstripes 💪🏼💪🏼 I’ve had them for as long as I can remember and especially since I started working out my legs and butt. To me it shows my hard work and I’m proud of that. #loveyourself ❤❤❤

Taken seconds before falling overboard 😂😭

@hashbrammies made me do it 😝 ❤ shoutout to all to all the ladies out there who have a man who is constantly taking pics of you because they’re proud 😘❤ love you husband.

Cutting it real close with the #humpday post 😜. Starting my day off right going to the gym early tomorrow. Who else likes working out before starting life? 🙋🏼‍♀️

#throwback to a shoot I did at the old la zoo. I literally climbed down into a lions den 😭

Viking rune symbols that mean to “Create your own reality” #hippieshit

Crawlin around the old abandoned LA zoo taking pics and stuff with photographer 📷@ryan.gunter

