Kate Upton at the Parthenon (photo)

Kate Upton has been traveling across Europe quite a bit lately, sharing her travel experiences with her followers. The blonde beauty uploaded a spectacular aerial photo on Instagram yesterday and asked her followers to guess where she was.
Today, the model revealed that the secret location was Greece, with a photo in front of the Parthenon. Wearing shorts, sneakers and a hat, Upton explored the Acropolis in Athens marvelling at the iconic global monument.
“It’s been on my bucket list to see the Acropolis— it’s known as a key symbol of the Greek legacy and glories… I’m so happy I’m finally able to see it in person! I love learning about the culture and historical value these amazing sites have to offer. Feeling so blessed to explore so much beauty here in Greece!”, she captioned the her photo.
View this post on Instagram
It’s been on my bucket list to see the Acropolis— it’s known as a key symbol of the Greek legacy and glories… I’m so happy I’m finally able to see it in person! I love learning about the culture and historical value these amazing sites have to offer. Feeling so blessed to explore so much beauty here in Greece! 🇬🇷✨