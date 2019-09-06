Kate Upton at the Parthenon (photo)

The blonde beauty was in awe of the cultural significance of the site

Kate Upton has been traveling across Europe quite a bit lately, sharing her travel experiences with her followers. The blonde beauty uploaded a spectacular aerial photo on Instagram yesterday and asked her followers to guess where she was.

Today, the model revealed that the secret location was Greece, with a photo in front of the Parthenon. Wearing shorts, sneakers and a hat, Upton explored the Acropolis in Athens marvelling at the iconic global monument.

“It’s been on my bucket list to see the Acropolis— it’s known as a key symbol of the Greek legacy and glories… I’m so happy I’m finally able to see it in person! I love learning about the culture and historical value these amazing sites have to offer. Feeling so blessed to explore so much beauty here in Greece!”, she captioned the her photo.