Kate Upton puts on bikini in Caribbean (photo-video)

Apr, 19 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

On romantic break with fiance Justin Verlander

She posed once again for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition earlier this year.
And Kate Upton was putting her famous figure centre-stage once again on Tuesday, as she vacationed in a Caribbean paradise.
The 24-year-old model flaunted her hourglass figure in a royal blue halterneck bikini, in the Turks and Caicos.

She posed it up in an Instagram snap, which she simply captioned: ‘#turksandcaicos #funinthesun.’
Her hands are playfully placed behind her head to give a better reveal and she tilted out one leg, Angelina Jolie-style, to flatter her toned pins.
The beauty appeared to be make-up free, leaving her blonde tresses loosely secured in a ponytail but able to catch the breeze.

source: dailymail.co.uk

