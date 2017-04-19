Kate Upton puts on bikini in Caribbean (photo-video)

She posed once again for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition earlier this year.

And Kate Upton was putting her famous figure centre-stage once again on Tuesday, as she vacationed in a Caribbean paradise.

The 24-year-old model flaunted her hourglass figure in a royal blue halterneck bikini, in the Turks and Caicos.

She posed it up in an Instagram snap, which she simply captioned: ‘#turksandcaicos #funinthesun.’

Her hands are playfully placed behind her head to give a better reveal and she tilted out one leg, Angelina Jolie-style, to flatter her toned pins.

The beauty appeared to be make-up free, leaving her blonde tresses loosely secured in a ponytail but able to catch the breeze.

source: dailymail.co.uk