Katerina Sakellaropoulou first woman President of the Hellenic Republic with 261 votes (Upd.)

UPDATE: The House Speaker has visited President-elect Katerina Sakellaropoulou in her office to announce her the result of the voting procedure in the Hellenic Parliament.

With 261 votes, the President Supreme Court Justice Katerina Sakellaropoulou was elected by the Hellenic Parliament to the post of President of the Hellenic Republic.

Ms Sakellaropoulou, nominated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is the first woman Greek President and the first to be accepted by three parliamentary parties. In fact, she was elected in the first round with far more than the required two-thirds majority of the Parliament (200 votes), as provided for in the revised Article 32 of the Constitution.

Specifically, of the 294 Members present and after a roll-call vote, Ms Sakellaropoulou received the votes of ND, SYRIZA and Change Movement MPs, while members of the KKE, Hellenic Solution and MeRA voted present.

It should be noted that Ms Sakellaropoulou is the 13th President of the Republic and succeeds Professor Prokopis Pavlopoulos in the highest state office.

The new tenant of the Presidential Palace will be sworn in at a special session of the Hellenic Parliament shortly after Mr Pavlopoulos’s term expires on March 13.