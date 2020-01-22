Katerina Sakellaropoulou: Watch the election of the first woman President of the Hellenic Republic (live feed)

The new president’s swearing-in will take place on March 14, 2020, the day after the expiration of the term of the current President Prokopis Pavlopoulos

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ proposal for Mrs Sakellaropoulou’s candidacy garners the vast majority of plenary, which, constitutionally, allows her to be elected in the first round and sends a message of national consensus.

The process begins at 10:30 am and includes only roll-call voting and not speeches. Mrs Sakellaropoulou’s candidacy is supported by the New Democracy, SYRIZA and Change Movement.

The majority is 266 MPs, but given the absence of former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and the possible absence of SYRIZA MP Tryfon Alexiadis due to a health problem, the candidate is expected to receive 264 votes.

Around 13:30 and following the announcement of the result in the plenary session, Parliament Speaker Costas Tasoulas will go to Mrs Sakellaropoulou’s office to deliver the result and formally announce to her that the national delegation has chosen her for the next President of the Hellenic Republic.

The new president’s swearing-in will take place on March 14, 2020, the day after the expiration of the term of the current President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.