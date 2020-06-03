Katerina Stikoudi: “I mop for hours at home” (photos)

“Now with the quarantine there was no corner that I didn’t dust off” admitted the ultra sexy performer

Katerina Stikoudi on the camera of “Happy Day” and among other things, explained how hysterical she is with cleanliness.



“I mop for hours at home. Now with the quarantine there was no corner that I didn’t dust… I like to have my husband, take care of him, look after him, that’s why he does things for me that I don’t like to do at home… He cooks. Somehow we have shared the work”, she explained, talking about her husband, Vangelis Serifis. She went on to say, “we women are forced to be perfect, flawless in all roles, to have not one little pimple, not to gain a single kilo, while a man with a belly is charming. The same is not true for us. I think we are under pressure regarding the issue of the image, something that unfortunately does not help us”.