Katerina Stikoudi topless with a message (photo)

Take care of yourself, she wrote

Greek singer-entertainer Katerina Stikoudi posted a sexy topless photo of herself on Instagram, wanting to send an important message to her followers.

Katerina wrote her thoughts on beauty, claiming that there is no ugly person and advised her friends to love themselves.

“There is no such thing as an ugly person, but an untidy. Yes, I always believed that. Love yourself, take care and if something bothers you, try to become better. Not only in terms of your image but also your soul “wrote Katerina Stikoudi under her photo.