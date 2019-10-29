Katie Hill: After quitting, disgraced lawmaker admits she’s “hurt” (video-photos)

Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.), who announced her resignation from Congress on Sunday amid accusations of sexual relationships with staffers, is speaking out about her decision, vowing to fight back against “revenge porn” after nude photos of her were leaked to conservative media.

“I’m hurt. I’m angry,” Hill said in a taped statement released Monday. “The path that I saw so clearly for myself is no longer there. I’ve had moments where I’ve wondered what the last three years of my life were for, and if it was worth it.”

Days before the freshman congresswoman announced she would step down, a House Ethics Committee probe was launched into unproven allegations that she violated the chamber’s rules by having an affair with her legislative director ― a claim she had denied.

