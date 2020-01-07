Katrina Brodsky: Hot babe on a mission! (photos)

She loves golf, light beer, and looks awesome in a bikini. Need we say more?
Katrina Brodsky is the editor of Keller Rose, but she’s so much more than that. She’s a model, stylist, golfer, bikini enthusiast, and she even her own signature workout regimen. Plus, she likes to post half-naked pics on Instagram.
We couldn’t help but notice that her face is somewhat obscured in most of her pics. Maybe she’s trying to conceal her identity, like some sort of super-sexy superhero. One thing’s for sure, she can save our day any time…