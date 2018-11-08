Katsifas murder: Funeral services at 2pm today expected to draw thousands (video)

Konstantinos Katsifas will be laid to rest in the village of Vouliarates in Albania at 14:00 (Greek time) on Thursday, with more than 2,000 Greeks from both Albania and Greece expected to pay their final respects to the murdered man, who was killed by Albanian security forces on October 28.

The burial service will take place at the Church of Saint Athanasios by the Metropolitan of Argyrokastro, Dimitrios. Friends of the deceased will speeches, while the famous folklore singer, Savvas Siatras will singer mourning songs of Epirus.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Greek ambassador to Tirana, Eleni Surani, visited the parents of Katsifas to express her support.

Albanian police have beefed up security measures at the Greek-Albanian border, in Kakavia, with representatives of Northern Epirus groups entering Albania from Greece being subjected to questioning.