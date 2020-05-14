Katy Perry shares sonogram of her baby giving the middle finger, it goes viral (funny video)

Despite still being pregnant with her first child, Katy Perry was nonetheless treated to a charming Mother’s Day gift from Sunday: a middle finger.

The American pop star took to Instagram early Monday morning sharing a recording of the sonogram which captured the saucy present from her unborn daughter.

“Oh, a little middle finger. Right up at ya,” says the ultrasound technician as she adjusts the sonogram to highlight one of the baby’s hands.

“Oh my God that’s so funny,” says Perry, 35, in response to being flipped off. “She literally is giving me a middle finger.”

