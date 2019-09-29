KDP leader, Greek diplomats discuss Erbil-Athens ties, political situation in Iraq (video)

The two sides discussed a range of topics including bilateral Erbil-Athens ties, the political situation in Iraq, and the fight against the so-called Islamic State

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani met on Sunday with Greek Ambassador to Iraq Leonidas Kontovounesios and discussed the latest political developments in the region.

Kontovounesios was accompanied by the Consul-General of the Hellenic Republic to Erbil, Efthymios Costopoulos. The meeting took place in Erbil.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, the two sides discussed a range of topics including bilateral Erbil-Athens ties, the political situation in Iraq, and the fight against the so-called Islamic State.

Barzani and Kontovounesios reviewed Erbil-Bagdad relations, which have seen progress recently amid ongoing disputes over oil production and the national budget.

