Kendal Jenner wins Fashion Icon Of The Decade award and posts pic in bed! (photos)

She hit the runway for Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2018 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday.

And two days later, Kendall Jenner had all eyes on her once more at Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards in New York City.

The 21-year-old model accepted the Fashion Icon Of The Decade award at the ceremony while dressed in a stunning Giambattista Valli gown. Last week, Daily Front Row gave a statement to Huffington Post about their decision to name Kendall the Fashion Icon Of The Decade.

Their spokesperson called the model an ‘ultimate style influencer’ and someone who ‘captured the hearts of the leading fashion magazines, photographers and brands.’ Jenner celebrated her award by doing what she does best, posting a sexy pic wearing a gown in her bed. “Thank you! thank you!”, she captioned it.

source: dailymail.co.uk