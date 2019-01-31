Kendall Jenner goes completely nude for Vogue! (photos)

The X-rated image appears in the latest issue of Vogue Italia

Kendall Jenner has stunned fans, posing completely naked wearing nothing but a pair of rubber gloves and strappy high heels.

The X-rated image appears in the latest issue of Vogue Italia and has sent fans into a spin as they praise the 23-year-old reality TV star.

Kendall racily posed in a dark doorway with one rubber-clad arm leaning against the frame and her booty on full show.

She also gave fans a provocative glimpse of side-boob as she looked sultrily away past the camera.

Since photographer Mert Alas shared the sexy snap on Instagram people have been going crazy, with the post receiving over 50,000 likes.