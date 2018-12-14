Kendall Jenner is the top paid model in the world for 2018 with 22.5 million, according to Forbes

Forbes today shared its list of the highest-paid models of 2018, taking into account each individual’s income between June 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018, and 23-year-old Kendall Jenner was on the top of the list who raked in $22.5 million.

The publication pointed out that while this is an impressive achievement, Kendall still has some way to go before becoming the best-paid Kardashian-Jenner. Sister Kylie, for one, earned roughly $166.5 million in the same time period, largely due to her Kylie Cosmetics line.

Second to Kendall Jenner on this year’s list of highest-paid models is Karlie Kloss with $13 million and Chrissy Teigen and Rosie Huntington-Whitely with $11.5 million tied for third.

Gisele Bundchen and Cara Delevingne followed with $10 million each, while Gigi Hadid ($9.5 million), Bella Hadid ($8.5 million), Joan Smalls ($8.5 million) and Doutzen Kroes ($8 million) round out the top 10.