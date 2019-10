Kendall & Kylie Jenner don bikinis as they put curves on display (photo)

A very intimate photo to promote their clothing collection

Kylie Jenner may be the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, but sister Kendall is the world’s highest-paid model.

And she recently teamed up with her little sis to model some designs from their latest Kendall + Kylie collection.

The sisters showed some skin in a bizarrely sultry photo they posted Tuesday to the brand’s Instagram.

