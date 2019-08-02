Kennedy curse strikes again as slain president’s grand niece dies of drug overdose

Hill was the daughter of Paul Hill and Courtney Kennedy, the fifth of 11 children of Ethel Kennedy and Robert Kennedy

The Kennedy family curse has struck again with the drug overdose death of slain senator Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter.

Police in Massachusetts confirmed on Thursday night (US EDT) they are investigating a death at the Kennedy political family’s compound in Hyannis Port.

A short time later, the Kennedy family announced the death of Saoirse Kennedy Hill, one of Robert and Ethel Kennedy’s 35 grandchildren.

The New York Times is reporting that the cause of death is an apparent overdose, citing two family members.

Authorities didn’t identify the victim and gave no further details.

