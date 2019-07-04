Kevin Costner reveals Princess Diana’s main concern about appearing in planned “Bodyguard” sequel

Though it seems like an entirely unlikely tale, at one time Princess Diana was in discussions to star in a sequel to 90s romantic thriller The Bodyguard.

It was to find Kevin Costner once again on close protection duty, while also imitating life – Costner’s new charge was to be hounded by paparazzi and stalkers.

But now Costner has revealed her main concern about making her movie debut, after he spoke to her on the phone.

“The studio liked the idea of doing a Bodyguard 2 [with Diana] in the same kind of capacity as Whitney [Houston],” he told PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing show.

“Nobody really knew that for about a year. I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, she goes, ‘Are we going to have, like a kissing scene?’

“She said it in a very respectful… She was a little nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that okay too.’”

