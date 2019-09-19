Kevin Spacey accuser dies leaving future of sexual assault case uncertain

News of his death was revealed in a filing by Spacey’s lawyers at a court in California

A man who accused the actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has died before the case could go to trial.

The alleged victim, who remained anonymous and was listed as John Doe in his lawsuit, came forward last year to say Spacey groped him at a house in Malibu, California, in October 2016.

The man, a massage therapist, sued the Oscar-winner for sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

Spacey denied the allegations.

It has now emerged the accuser has died, leaving the future of the lawsuit in doubt. News of his death was revealed in a filing by Spacey’s lawyers at a court in California.

The only detail about the man’s death was that it was “recent”.

The man’s lawyer, Genie Harrison, said Spacey’s lawyers’ filing announcing the death was “undignified, insensitive and inappropriate” and accused them of legal maneuvering to get the case dismissed.

