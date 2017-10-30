Kevin Spacey apologises over “sexual advance” claim & “get out of the closet”!

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey has made an apology after being accused of making a sexual advance toward a child actor.

Anthony Rapp, who was 14, said Spacey invited him to a party and seemed drunk when the alleged incident happened.

Spacey, who was 26, said: “I honestly do not remember the encounter… but if I did behave then as he describes I owe him the sincerest apology.”

Spacey also revealed he was now living as a gay man after years of refusing to address rumours about his sexuality.

Rapp said he was sharing the story now after the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The movie mogul has been accused by more than 50 women of a range of allegations ranging from rape to sexual harassment. Mr Weinstein has denied any claims of non-consensual sex.

The accusations have sparked a debate about inappropriate behaviour in the entertainment industry and beyond, and encouraged more people to share their experiences.

I came forward with my story, standing on the shoulders of the many courageous women and men who have been speaking out 1/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

to shine a light and hopefully make a difference, as they have done for me. 2/3 — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) October 30, 2017

His final tweet said “everything I wanted to say about my experience is in that article, and I have no further comment about it at this time”.

In his interview with BuzzFeed News, the 46-year-old Star Trek: Discovery actor said he was sitting on the edge of a bed after the party – held in Spacey’s apartment in 1986 – when Oscar-winning Spacey, now 58, came into the bedroom.

“He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me,” Rapp said.

“He was trying to seduce me… I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

Rapp said he was able to go to the bathroom before he left.

Responding to the allegation, Spacey said he was “sorry for the feelings [Rapp] describes having carried with him all these years”.

He also addressed “stories” about his personal life, saying he had had relationships with both men and women and was now living as a gay man. “I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behaviour.” Spacey’s decision to reveal his sexuality at the same time as addressing an allegation of sexual assault against a child drew criticism from Hollywood and beyond.

That Kevin Spacey statement. Nope. Absolutely not. Nope. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 30, 2017

Did you sexually assault a minor? Okay, yes. I am gay. No, that’s not… that’s not what we’re asking. — Jonesy. (@NotThatJonesy) October 30, 2017

(Kevin Spacey beats a man to death with an accordion) “I’m sure you’ve heard the rumors. They’re true. I am indeed an accordion player.” — Jason Steele (@FilmCow) October 30, 2017

Source: bbc.com