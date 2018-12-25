Kevin Spacey facing felony sexual assault charge in alleged incident with teen

If Spacey is convicted he could face up to five years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender

It’s been over a year since former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh called out actor Kevin Spacey in a press conference, alleging that he had allegedly sexually assaulted her teenage son in a Nantucket bar in July 2016. Now comes the announcement that Spacey, known for his work in American Beauty and House of Cards (the latter of which dropped Spacey not long after Unruh’s press conference), will be arraigned on a felony charge of indecent assault and battery on Jan. 7.

According to the laws of the state of Massachusetts, if Spacey is convicted he could face up to five years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender.

“I have wanted to say something for a very long time, especially moments like when Kevin Spacey has the honor of hosting something like the Tony Awards and is celebrated as a man and an actor,” Unruh had said at her November 2017 press conference, for which she was joined by her daughter, Kyla, and lawyer Mitchell Garabedian. Her son was not present.

Read more HERE