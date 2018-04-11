Key figure in Noor-1 drug case arrested in Turkey

According to reports in the Turkish media, a Turkish national of Iranian origin named Naci Serifi Zindasti, who is considered to be a central figure in the case of the trafficking of two tonnes of heroin on the Noor-One ship in June 2014 was arrested in Turkey. The media report that he was arrested along with 9 other accomplices in Istanbul and was taken to Police HQ for questioning.

An arrest warrant was issued by the 3rd Regular Piraeus Prosecutor Aspasia Alvanou against Zindasti in September 2017 and was pending until recently. He faced allegations of organising and financing the transport of two tonnes of heroin from the Emirates to Elefsina in the summer of 2014.

Zindasti was arrested in 2007 for trafficking about 70 kilos of heroin and was released in 2010. In 2014, three months after the seizure of two tonnes of heroin in Elefsina, his 19-year-old daughter Arzou and his 23-year-old driver were murdered in a suburb of Constantinople.