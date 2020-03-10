Khabib and Conor McGregor war of words on social media

McGregor has repeatedly called for a rematch in a bid to get revenge

Khabib Nurmagomedov might be facing Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in April, but it seems his “special relationship” with Irish superstar Conor McGregor never fades, as the two reignited their war of words over social media with a heated exchange on Monday.

Khabib beat McGregor by submission in the fourth round of their 2018 UFC clash, after which the Russian scaled the cage and attacked his rival’s team.

The incident intensified the hatred between the pair and McGregor has repeatedly called for a rematch in a bid to get revenge on the lightweight world champion.

Khabib has so far refused to be lured into a second bout but did exchange insults with the Irishman on Twitter as the ‘Notorious’ took aim at his rival.

McGregor posted a picture of Khabib scaling the cage enroute to attacking his cornerman, Dillon Danis, after their fight, along with the caption ‘STrEeT fiGhT’.

I save my hugs for postfight ❤ pic.twitter.com/KuFuZQ9BE5 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 9, 2020

His tweet caught the attention of Khabib, who responded by uploading an image of him pinning McGregor against the cage during their bout and captioned it ‘Heeelp’.

