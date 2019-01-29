Khabib Nurmagomedov suspended by UFC for 9 months

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their roles in the infamous UFC 229 brawl.

Nurmagomedov received nine months, while McGregor received six months. The suspensions are retroactive to the Oct. 6 fight card, which took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, meaning Nurmagomedov is able to return to the cage as soon as July 6 and McGregor on April 6.

In addition, Nurmagomedov has been ordered to pay a fine of $500,000, while McGregor must pay $50,000. Nurmagomedov’s fine will be withdrawn from the $1 million of his purse still being withheld.

NSAC officials on Tuesday handed down the orders as part of proposed settlement agreements prepared in advance. Nurmagomedov’s passed unanimously; McGregor’s passed with a 4-1 vote. Neither Nurmagomedov nor McGregor were present for the hearing.

source: mmajunkie.com