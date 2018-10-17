Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to fight Floyd Mayweather

Will we ever actually see Nurmagomedov vs. Mayweather?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still sorting through the mess from his post-UFC 229 attack on Conor McGregor‘s team, but that’s not stopping him from thinking about the future. He recently called out Floyd Mayweather and wants to fight him — just like Conor McGregor did.

Nurmagomedov calls out Mayweather

Via MMAFighting.com, Nurmagomedov was recently ringside with Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. With a camera rolling, Nurmagomedov, one arm draped around Ellerbe’s shoulders, called for a fight against Mayweather.

“Hey, let’s go, Floyd. We have to fight now. 50-0 vs. 27-0. Two guys never lose. Let’s go. Why not? Because in the jungle, only one king. Only one king. Of course, I am the king because he cannot drop McGregor but I drop him easily. Let’s go!”

Will we ever actually see Nurmagomedov vs. Mayweather?

Currently, Nurmagomedov is suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission pending an investigation into his attack on McGregor’s team after UFC 229, and his $2 million purse is also being withheld. Additionally, the UFC withdrew his training partner from a match with McGregor’s training partner, and Nurmagomedov was so unhappy that he threatened to cut ties with the UFC.

Read more HERE