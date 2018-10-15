Khabib vs. Mayweather! Could it happen?

Russian just called out the undefeated boxer

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who dominated Conor McGregor in UFC 229 last Saturday, called out boxer Floyd Mayweather saying: “In the jungle there is only one king.”

The Russian UFC champions, 30, beat McGregor on 6 October to extend his unbeaten mixed martial arts record to 27-0.

It was McGregor’s first UFC fight since the Irishman lost a boxing bout to American Mayweather in August 2017.

Former five-weight world champion Mayweather is unbeaten in 50 fights.

“Let’s go, Floyd, we have to fight now,” said Nurmagomedov, in an Instagram video filmed with Leonard Ellerbe, the chief executive of Mayweather Promotions.

“50-0 v 27-0 – two guys who never lose. Why not?”

Nurmagomedov, renowned for his wrestling skills (a video shows him wrestling with a bear at 10), caught McGregor with a right overhand punch before winning their contest with a choke as he forced his opponent to tap out.

Mayweather, 41, stopped McGregor in the 10th round in their fight, one of the richest bouts in boxing history.

“Of course I am the king because he could not drop McGregor and I dropped him easily,” added Nurmagomedov, who retained his UFC lightweight title against McGregor.

Mayweather, who has not fought since the McGregor bout, has said he will come out of retirement to fight Manny Pacquiao in a rematch later this year.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor have both been temporarily suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission pending a full investigation into the scenes that marred the end of their fight in Las Vegas.

Following his victory, Nurmagomedov jumped the octagon fence and started fighting his rival’s team. McGregor then fought with the Russian’s camp as numerous brawls broke out.

source: bbc.com