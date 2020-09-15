Khalifa Haftar’s rival Libya government resigns after Benghazi protests

The parliament in Tobruk needs to approve the resignation of the government

The rival government in eastern Libya has submitted its resignation after a number of protests over deteriorating living conditions and corruption.

At the weekend demonstrators in the city of Benghazi set fire to the government’s headquarters.

They also clashed with security forces in Gen Khalifa Haftar’s stronghold of al-Marj for the first time.

The UN’s Libya mission “expresse[d] grave concern” over reports that a civilian was killed.

AFP also reports that officers opened fire on protesters who forced their way into a police station, injuring five people.

A spokesman for Gen Haftar said the administration backed peaceful protests but would not allow “terrorists and the Muslim Brotherhood” to hijack them.

The parliament in Tobruk needs to approve the resignation of the government.

Libya has been torn by violence since long-time ruler Col Muammar Gaddafi was deposed in 2011 by Nato-backed forces.

Until now, protests against the situation in Libya have focused largely on the capital, Tripoli, home to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

