Khloe Kardashian has Covid-19 (video)

It was revealed in a sneak peek of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

A sneak peek of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” has confirmed that Khloe Kardashian suffered from Covid-19.

In a clip released on Wednesday, Kardashian is shown self-recording the news in a hoarse voice.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” the reality star says. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

The teaser opens before that with her sister, Kim Kardashian West, saying, “We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not.”

source cnn.com