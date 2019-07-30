Killer of Grigoropoulos, Korkoneas relased from prison

The murderer of Alexis Grigoropoulos, ex-police officer Epaminondas Korkoneas was released from prison on Tuesday evening. The ex-police officer was found guilty by a mixed court on Lamia of premeditated manslaughter. He had shot the 16-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos in 2008 in Exarchia.

The former special guard was released from the Domokos Prisons when the correctional services of the penitentiary received the excerpt of the decision issued by the Lamia Mixed Court of Appeals yesterday.

That decision overturned the life sentences handed down in the first instance and sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

Korkoneas, who had already served 11 years in prison, took advantage of the penal code voted in by the previous SYRIZA government, which permitted prisoners to be released after serving a specific portion of their sentence.